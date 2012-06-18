

The Reverse Thieves Anime and Manga Podcasts Anime! Manga! Conventions! Fandom! Reviews! News! Editorials! Seasonal Preview Guides! Classics! The Reverse Thieves look at so much anime and manga that it can’t be contained within a single podcast. Join Kate and Alain as they discuss everything from what they just watched to what is going on in fandom. SWAT (Seasonal Watching Anime Taskforce) Reviews: A look at the first episode of the best (and sometimes worst) anime of the new season. Case Closed Reviews: A final wrap-up of the anime we finished this season. Did they knock it out of the park or crash and burn? The Speakeasy: What we've been watching, reading, and playing, plus a look into the news from the last month. Rewatch Podcasts: We go back and watch a classic show to see if it lives up to our memories. Crime Scene Investigations: Our recollections from the biggest national anime conventions to the most intimate gathering of fans.