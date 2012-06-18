The Reverse Thieves Anime and Manga Podcasts

Mon, 18 June 2012
The Speakeasy #030: Preferred Lies, The Codependent Relationship of Fans and the Industry

For a long time now, a seemingly unusual relationship has existed between the anime and manga fans and the industry that brings anime and manga to us. Fans just as often foster a healthy relationship with these companies as they go out of their way to maliciously hurt them. The anime and manga industry have the same beautiful but painful courtship with their fanbase. In this episode, we muse on how both sides treat each other. Phillip from the Eeeper's Choice Podcast came on the help us talk about this complicated issue. Can the industry and fans be friends? Should they be?

And now your helpful bartenders at The Speakeasy present your drink:

Preferred Lies

*2 oz. Earl Grey-infused bourbon (see below)
*1/2 oz. apple cider vinegar
*1/4 oz. simple syrup (1:1)
*1/4 oz. Domaine de Canton ginger liqueur
*1/4 oz. fresh lemon juice
*Ice cubes
Tools: shaker, strainer
Glass: Old Fashioned
Garnish: brandied cherry

Combine all ingredients with ice and shake. Strain into an Old Fashioned glass and garnish.

For the Earl Grey-infused bourbon, combine 2 ounces of loose Earl Grey tea leaves in 750 ml. of bourbon. Let steep for 24 hours and strain into a clean glass bottle.

